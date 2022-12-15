Dr. Kristine Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Gould, MD
Dr. Kristine Gould, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Center For Womens Care And Reproductive Surgery
Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett, P.C.601 Professional Dr Ste 330, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 380-1980
Alan N Richmond MD PC601A Professional Dr Ste 330, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kristine Gould was referred to me by my oncologist, Dr. Debra Miller in 2018. I have found Dr. Gould to be one of the most caring, professional and attentive gynecologists I have ever had. She listens and makes sure to address all of my concerns. She calls me with test results, when necessary. I appreciate that level of care. Her office is exquisitely beautiful and she is the brains behind that beauty-it's like walking into a beauty spa. She even buys Bath & Body Works soaps for the restrooms. Another special and caring touch is the exam gowns that we patients wear; they are made of soft cotton, not the cheap paper ones that are in most doctors' offices. Dr. Gould is several cuts above when it comes to her caring of us as her patients. That caring comes through in everything she does for us. Thank you Dr. Gould. I'm so grateful that I have you as one of my doctors!!!!! YOU ARE THE BEST! May God bless you with many years of good health, as you have blessed all of us.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1801839303
- Center For Womens Care And Reproductive Surgery
- University of Miami
Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gould speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
