Dr. Kristine Graettinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristine Graettinger, MD
Dr. Kristine Graettinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-6600
- Froedtert Hospital
Dr. Graettinger is an outstanding doctor. She is knowledgeable, professional and kind.
Dr. Graettinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graettinger has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graettinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Graettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graettinger.
