Dr. Kristine Jugo, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristine Jugo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA.
Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp502 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 316-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristine Jugo, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1669903175
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
