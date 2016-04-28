Overview of Dr. Kristine Kelley, MD

Dr. Kristine Kelley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.