Dr. Kristine Krol, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Krol works at Northwell - UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS GROUP in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ, Bedminster, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.