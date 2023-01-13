Dr. Kristine Llena, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Llena, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Llena, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cottage Grove, MN.
Dr. Llena works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dentalcare Cottage Grove7430 80th St S Ste 201, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 Directions (651) 760-7796
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Llena?
I was searching for a way to fix my poor credit online when I came across METRONET CREDIT SOLUTION. I reach out to them via (METRONETCREDITSOLUTION at GMAIL dot COM) and they promised to help me, I made some commitments and we started the process. Within a few days my credit score was raised from POOR to EXCELLENT across all three bureaus. I strongly recommend metronet to anyone in need of credit rebuild.
About Dr. Kristine Llena, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1275748105
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llena accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Llena using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Llena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llena works at
254 patients have reviewed Dr. Llena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.