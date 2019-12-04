Overview of Dr. Kristine Lohr, MD

Dr. Kristine Lohr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Lohr works at Kentucky Clinic - Medicine Specialties - Wing C in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.