Overview of Dr. Kristine Matson, MD

Dr. Kristine Matson, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Ashland, WI. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Matson works at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.