Dr. Kristine Matson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristine Matson, MD
Dr. Kristine Matson, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Ashland, WI. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.
Dr. Matson's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristine Matson, MD
- Addiction Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1417020793
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- Addiction Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
