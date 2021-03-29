Dr. Kristine McNulty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNulty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine McNulty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristine McNulty, MD
Dr. Kristine McNulty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McNulty's Office Locations
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Obgyn - Scranton (suite 2a)748 Quincy Ave Ste 2A, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 961-0851
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor! She is so kind, welcoming and have respect for her patients. Will gladly return to this doctor for visits. Would recommend to others looking for a gynecologist.
About Dr. Kristine McNulty, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNulty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNulty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNulty has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNulty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McNulty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNulty.
