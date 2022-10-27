Overview of Dr. Kristine Rea, MD

Dr. Kristine Rea, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Hospital Anderson and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Rea works at Ascension Medical Group Anderson Rheumatology Associates in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.