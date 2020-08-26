See All Dermatologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kristine Romine, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (48)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kristine Romine, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Romine works at Camelback Dermatology&Skin Sgy in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Camelback Dermatology&Skin Sgy
    4512 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018 (602) 954-7546

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Valleywise Health Medical Center

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
ZWave Pro Radial Pulse Therapy (RPT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Aug 26, 2020
    She is a true artist! Her cosmetic procedure touch is above reproach! Yes with Perfect results!
    Diane Saine — Aug 26, 2020
    About Dr. Kristine Romine, MD

    • Dermatology
    32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467437152
    So Il University School Of Med
    Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    Medical College of Wisconsin
    University of Arizona
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Kristine Romine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Romine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Romine works at Camelback Dermatology&Skin Sgy in Phoenix, AZ.

    Dr. Romine has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Romine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

