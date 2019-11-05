Dr. Kristine Santerini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santerini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Santerini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristine Santerini, MD
Dr. Kristine Santerini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Santerini's Office Locations
Premiere Womens Health Ltd.301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 301, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-6530Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Premier Women's Health1009 Beaver Grade Rd Ste 200, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 264-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have only good things to say about Dr. Santerini. She has a great bedside manner, explains things well, and answers all of my questions. She had done a Pap, a cervical biopsy, and a D&C for me in 2017. I saw her again in Sept. of 2019 for an exam, because of some concerns that I had.
About Dr. Kristine Santerini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1235145319
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santerini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santerini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santerini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Santerini has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santerini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Santerini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santerini.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Santerini can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.