Dr. Kristine Sellberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristine Sellberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medic and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Phoenix Heart Pllc5859 W Talavi Blvd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 298-7777
Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Anthem Clinic41818 N Venture Dr Ste 110, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (602) 298-7777
Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Black Canyon City Clinic19251 E Oasis Dr, Black Canyon City, AZ 85324 Directions (602) 298-7777Friday10:15am - 2:00pm
- 4 140 N Litchfield Rd Ste 104, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (602) 298-7777
Karibu Family Care Pllc20542 N Lake Pleasant Rd Ste 105, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 298-7777
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sellberg always takes the time to listen and understand my situation. She is compassionate yet is also able to maintain her strong professional role. She is an outstanding physician and I'm fortunate to be able to depend on her skills.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1801886866
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medic
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Sellberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sellberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sellberg has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sellberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellberg.
