Dr. Kristine Slam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Slam, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristine Slam, MD
Dr. Kristine Slam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center, Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Slam works at
Dr. Slam's Office Locations
-
1
Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc.6075 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 864-6363
- 2 750 Mount Carmel Mall Ste 380, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 228-0768
-
3
Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital7333 Smiths Mill Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 775-6600
-
4
Mount Carmel East6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-6356
Hospital Affiliations
- Diley Ridge Medical Center
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slam?
I met Dr. Slam today for the first time. I was at the office for 45 minutes before I saw her. She apologized and said she spent time talking to her patients and the couple went over. She gave me some options, one of which I chose. I explain to her that I could be pretty crappy. She explained to me that she’s very blunt. I appreciate that. I’ll be seeing her again in a couple months.
About Dr. Kristine Slam, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396917274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slam works at
Dr. Slam has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Slam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.