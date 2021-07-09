Overview of Dr. Kristine Slam, MD

Dr. Kristine Slam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center, Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Slam works at Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc. in Columbus, OH with other offices in New Albany, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.