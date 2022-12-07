Overview of Dr. Kristine Tibavisky, MD

Dr. Kristine Tibavisky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from University of Central Florida and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tibavisky works at Women's Health Partners, LLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.