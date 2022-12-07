Dr. Tibavisky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristine Tibavisky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristine Tibavisky, MD
Dr. Kristine Tibavisky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from University of Central Florida and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Tibavisky works at
Dr. Tibavisky's Office Locations
Women's Health Partners, LLC6859 SW 18th St Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-3775
Womens Health Partners LLC7545 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 734-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Tibavisky for the first time this week. She was very friendly and pleasant. She spent a good amount of time in the room with me and was very thorough. My doctor of 20 plus years recently retired and the last doctor I saw, also in this practice, was extremely disappointing- zero bedside manner and was in and out of the room in 5 minutes.. I would not have seen her again this year- it just so happens she is on a leave of absence. I am so happy to have found Dr, Tibavisky and will absolutely see her again!
About Dr. Kristine Tibavisky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851719124
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tibavisky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tibavisky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tibavisky works at
Dr. Tibavisky has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tibavisky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibavisky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibavisky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibavisky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibavisky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.