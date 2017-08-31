Overview of Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD

Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Uramoto works at Greg K Sakamoto MD LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.