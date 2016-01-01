See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Kristine Vardanyan, MD

Internal Medicine
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristine Vardanyan, MD

Dr. Kristine Vardanyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / DARTMOUTH CAMPUS.

Dr. Vardanyan works at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vardanyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Presbyterian Hospital
    15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Kristine Vardanyan, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972023778
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / DARTMOUTH CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vardanyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vardanyan works at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vardanyan’s profile.

Dr. Vardanyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vardanyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vardanyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vardanyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

