Dr. Kristine Ziemba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristine Ziemba, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Dr. Ziemba works at
Locations
Central Neurology2201 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 914-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ziemba was very patient and kind. She took her time explaining things and spent a good amount of time with me. I didn’t feel rushed.
About Dr. Kristine Ziemba, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1811155864
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziemba accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
