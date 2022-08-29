Dr. Kristofer Feeko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feeko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Kristofer Feeko, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristofer Feeko, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Feeko works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab.25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Pain Management Center at Methodist Hospital2301 S Broad St Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Weinberg ALS Center909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feeko?
I really appreciate Dr. Feeko. He listens to you and tries to understand your goals. He is willing to work with to try and get the best results. He presents other options that you may want to consider.
About Dr. Kristofer Feeko, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1326350679
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feeko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feeko accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Feeko using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Feeko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feeko works at
Dr. Feeko has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feeko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
185 patients have reviewed Dr. Feeko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feeko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feeko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feeko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.