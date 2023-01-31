Dr. Kristoffer Breien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristoffer Breien, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristoffer Breien, MD
Dr. Kristoffer Breien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Breien's Office Locations
Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Breien was very thorough in explaining the progress of my knee recovery.
About Dr. Kristoffer Breien, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Norwegian
- 1194793554
Education & Certifications
- Creighton-Nebraska University Health Foundation
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Colorado State University- Fort Collins, Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breien accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breien has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Breien speaks Norwegian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Breien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.