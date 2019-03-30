Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristoffer McCoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristoffer McCoy, MD
Dr. Kristoffer McCoy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McCoy works at
Dr. McCoy's Office Locations
C. Scott Eckholdt Ph.d. Ltd. A Professional Psychology Corp.800 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-2400
Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Broussard420 Albertson Pkwy, Broussard, LA 70518 Directions (337) 839-9008
- 3 4400 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Spent time listening
About Dr. Kristoffer McCoy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427086123
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Psychiatry
