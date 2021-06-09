Dr. Kristopher Abeln, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abeln is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Abeln, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristopher Abeln, MD
Dr. Kristopher Abeln, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Abeln works at
Dr. Abeln's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery2125 State St Ste 5, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abeln?
Dr. Abeln is a miracle worker! After years of pain he replaced my shoulder and within days I was back at work. I expected to have continued pain and it was totally gone within 2 days following surgery. I went to sleep with one good arm and woke up with two. I have recommended him to some of my friends with the same problem. Totally Satisfied.
About Dr. Kristopher Abeln, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851502199
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group Sport Medicine 2009-2010
- University Of Illinois At Chicago 2004-2009
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abeln has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abeln accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abeln using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abeln has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abeln works at
Dr. Abeln has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abeln on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abeln. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abeln.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abeln, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abeln appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.