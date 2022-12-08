Dr. Kristopher Avant, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Avant, DO
Overview of Dr. Kristopher Avant, DO
Dr. Kristopher Avant, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
-
1
Oklahoma City Office8100 S Walker Ave Bldg A, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-4468
-
2
Yukon Office1805 Commons Cir, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 265-0165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristopher Avant, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1386833408
Education & Certifications
- 2012|Hand & Upper Extremity Fellowship/Florida Orthopaedic Institute Tampa Florida
- 2011|St Anthony Hospital
- 2007
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
