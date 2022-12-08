Overview of Dr. Kristopher Avant, DO

Dr. Kristopher Avant, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Avant works at Southwest Orthopedic Specialists in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.