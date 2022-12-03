Overview

Dr. Kristopher Brenner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Brenner works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.