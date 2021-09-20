See All Vascular Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Kristofer Charlton-Ouw, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristofer Charlton-Ouw, MD

Dr. Kristofer Charlton-Ouw, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Charlton-Ouw works at Gulf Coast Vascular - Binz St in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Charlton-Ouw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Vascular - Binz St
    1200 Binz St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 352-2992
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Vascular - Kingwood
    22751 Professional Dr Ste 250, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7188
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Gulf Coast Vascular - Pearland
    10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 160A, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 377-0209
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Exposure Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Inferior Vena Cava Filter Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Superior Vena Cava Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kristofer Charlton-Ouw, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1104995828
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University Medical Center,
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Doctor of Medicine
