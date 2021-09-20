Dr. Kristofer Charlton-Ouw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charlton-Ouw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristofer Charlton-Ouw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristofer Charlton-Ouw, MD
Dr. Kristofer Charlton-Ouw, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Charlton-Ouw works at
Dr. Charlton-Ouw's Office Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Vascular - Binz St1200 Binz St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 352-2992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Gulf Coast Vascular - Kingwood22751 Professional Dr Ste 250, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 379-7188Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
Gulf Coast Vascular - Pearland10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 160A, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 377-0209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charlton-Ouw?
Long and complicated surgery with a rather long rehab, but at the end of it all, I was VERY glad that Dr. Charlton-Ouw had been the surgeon.
About Dr. Kristofer Charlton-Ouw, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104995828
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University Medical Center,
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Doctor of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charlton-Ouw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlton-Ouw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Charlton-Ouw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Charlton-Ouw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charlton-Ouw works at
Dr. Charlton-Ouw has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charlton-Ouw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlton-Ouw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlton-Ouw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charlton-Ouw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charlton-Ouw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.