See All General Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD

Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO

Dr. Croome works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Croome's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7128
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Cancer
Incisional Hernia
Esophageal Varices
Liver Cancer
Incisional Hernia
Esophageal Varices

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Croome?

    Apr 07, 2021
    Dr Croome saved my life . I was seen by every Doctor in Bevard county and Admitted to almost every hospital North of Brevard county with severe stomach trouble . Doctor Croome to the time to listen to me and found out I had a rare condition with my liver . It's been 5 years now and without Dr Croome I don't think think I would be alive today . Very Smart , Compassionate and takes the time to investigate your case with every bit of knowledge he has and then some .
    Kimberly Millsap — Apr 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Croome to family and friends

    Dr. Croome's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Croome

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD.

    About Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972938462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Croome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Croome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Croome works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Croome’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Croome. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.