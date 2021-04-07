Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Croome saved my life . I was seen by every Doctor in Bevard county and Admitted to almost every hospital North of Brevard county with severe stomach trouble . Doctor Croome to the time to listen to me and found out I had a rare condition with my liver . It's been 5 years now and without Dr Croome I don't think think I would be alive today . Very Smart , Compassionate and takes the time to investigate your case with every bit of knowledge he has and then some .
About Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croome accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Croome using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Croome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Croome. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.