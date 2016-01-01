See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Kristopher Fayock, MD

Sports Medicine
Overview

Dr. Kristopher Fayock, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from WILKES-BARRE GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Fayock works at Penn Family Care in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Family Care
    Penn Family Care
3737 Market St Fl 9, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 662-8777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1225205008
    Education & Certifications

    • WILKES-BARRE GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    • Family Practice
