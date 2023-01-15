See All Other Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Kristopher Goddard, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (145)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kristopher Goddard, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Goddard works at The Osteopathic Center - Miami in Miami, FL with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Osteopathic Center - Miami
    3915 Biscayne Blvd Ste 406, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 861-2292
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Osteopathic Center - Knoxville
    9000 Executive Park Dr Ste A210, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 419-9997
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Biological Therapy
Chelation Therapy
Alzheimer's Disease
Biological Therapy
Chelation Therapy

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Intracellular Nutrition Analysis Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 145 ratings
Patient Ratings (145)
5 Star
(143)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Kristopher Goddard, DO

Specialties
  • Regenerative Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780910364
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristopher Goddard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goddard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goddard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

145 patients have reviewed Dr. Goddard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goddard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

