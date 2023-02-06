Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamwi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, MD
Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University, College of Medicine.
Dr. Hamwi's Office Locations
Artistic Lipo & Plastic Surgery12634 Bassbrook Ln, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (407) 987-3035Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 awake liposuction procedures. He gave he fabulous results both times. I flew across the US just to see him, twice. His Sarasota office is beautiful His nurse was fabulous and office staff were so nice! Loved little touches like his plush heated robes. I also like he did a video consultation before surgery. He also personally called to check in on me after surgery. He is a true gentleman and very compassionate. Your comfort and pain control is very important to him. He is always asking how your doing and if you feel anything during the procedures. It was a great surgical experience. After having a horrific experience with a previous awake liposuction with a different Dr, I was not sure what to expect. But Dr Hamwi was 100 times better than my previous Dr! I was so comfortable, happy, talking and even laughing through parts of it. His credentials are impeccable! I love that he is double board certified and has hospital privileges. As a former nurse I highly recommend Dr Hamwi!
About Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326205238
Education & Certifications
- New York and Ear Infimary Aesthetic
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University
- Northeastern Ohio University, College of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
