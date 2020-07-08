See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Castle Rock, CO
Dr. Kristopher Hart, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kristopher Hart, DDS

Dr. Kristopher Hart, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Hart works at Castle Rock Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Rock Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 205, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6358
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Dental Implant
Dental Tissue Neoplasm
Bone Grafting
Dental Implant
Dental Tissue Neoplasm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2020
    I had a great experience. Dr Hart and his staff kept me informed of every step along the way and he even went out of his way to call and ask how I was doing a few days later. I would definitely recommend him.
    Tom S — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Kristopher Hart, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811960388
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eisenhower Army Medical Center/Medical College of Georgia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eisenhower Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education

