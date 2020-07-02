See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Kristopher Jerry, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
Dr. Kristopher Jerry, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital.

Dr. Jerry works at Podiatry Health Services in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jerry's Office Locations

    Podiatry Health Services
    1846 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 251-2209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 02, 2020
    Jul 02, 2020
Dr. Jerry is truly a caring, competent and true professional. He makes you feel comfortable. He takes the time to listen to you and your problem. Staff is professional and there is never a wait for your appointment. If you need a excellent podiatrist, Dr. Jerry is your man.
Marty Sloma
    Marty Sloma — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Kristopher Jerry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063861979
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BAKO DERMATOPATHOLOGY FELLOWSHIP|Liako General Hospital
    Residency
    • Northwest Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristopher Jerry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Jerry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jerry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Jerry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Jerry works at Podiatry Health Services in Port St Lucie, FL.

    Dr. Jerry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

