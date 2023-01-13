Dr. Kristopher Kimmell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Kimmell, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristopher Kimmell, MD
Dr. Kristopher Kimmell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Kimmell's Office Locations
Neuroscience Institute2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 340, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kimmell removed a cancerous tumor from my brain and I believed he saved my life as the surgery was performed the week it was found. I have had an amazing recovery in all this - God certainly used him!
About Dr. Kristopher Kimmell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1902122203
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital Of The University Of Rochester
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimmell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmell accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.