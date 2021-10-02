Dr. Kristopher Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Koch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristopher Koch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Wellmed At Northern Hills14100 Nacogdoches Rd Ste 116, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions (210) 653-8989
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Getting to know his days to work, therefore I make my appointments according. I only go to this clinic for Dr Koch. I do not see anyone but home. He ha earned my total trust.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1174985352
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
