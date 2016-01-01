Overview

Dr. Kristopher Lewis, MD is a Pediatric Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Radiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.