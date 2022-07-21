Dr. Kristopher Scholes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Scholes, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kristopher Scholes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Dr. Scholes works at
Locations
Oakwood Family Dental Care1025 W Ocotillo Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 769-7244Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scholes is very kind, efficient and obviously concerned about his patients. I would highly recommend him for your dental care.
About Dr. Kristopher Scholes, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY
