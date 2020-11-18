Overview

Dr. Kristopher Selke, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Medical Center Berlin.



Dr. Selke works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI and Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Heart Disease and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.