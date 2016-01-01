Overview

Dr. Kristopher Swiger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Swiger works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.