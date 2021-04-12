Dr. Kristopher Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristopher Webb, MD
Dr. Kristopher Webb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Grange, TX. They graduated from Loyola Stritch Med Ctr|Loyola University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
NeuroTexas - La Grange2 Saint Marks Pl Ste 108, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (512) 503-5221Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Summer of 2020, I had back surgery by Dr. Webb. He did an outstanding job. I had painful pinched nerves that are completely gone now...and that has been a year ago. He is very good with explaining any questions asked. He has a wonderful bedside manner in that he listens carefully. I feel that he saved my life from chronic pain. I thank Dr. Webb every day of my life. He's outstanding. I highly recommended him. Thank you, Dr. Webb!
About Dr. Kristopher Webb, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, American Sign Language
- 1114913605
Education & Certifications
- BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- Loyola Stritch Med Ctr|Loyola University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Webb speaks American Sign Language.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
