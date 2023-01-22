Overview of Dr. Kristy Griffith, MD

Dr. Kristy Griffith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Okla College Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Griffith works at University of Oklahoma Psychiatry in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.