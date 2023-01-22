Dr. Kristy Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristy Griffith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristy Griffith, MD
Dr. Kristy Griffith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Okla College Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Griffith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Griffith's Office Locations
-
1
University of Oklahoma Psychiatry4444 E 41st St Fl 2, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 619-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffith?
Dr. Griffith addresses all important issues due to a mental health condition. She is kind and caring. She also is careful with patients who are not coping well. I only have good things to say about Dr. Griffith!
About Dr. Kristy Griffith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1326054206
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
- Carney Hosp/Harvard Longwood
- University Okla College Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.