Dr. Kristy Howard, DO
Dr. Kristy Howard, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.
Midwifery and Women's Health - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 2030, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7080
Tahoe Forest Health System - Primary Care Clinic - Truckee (2nd Floor Cancer Center Building)10121 Pine Ave Fl 2, Truckee, CA 96161 Directions (530) 587-1041
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kristy Howard is exceptional and offers top notch care! She is ALWAYS friendly, upbeat, welcoming, caring, reliable, patient, proactive, reassuring, empathetic, and professional. She is passionate about her work and makes her patients feel 110% comfortable, even when pregnancy, postpartum, or women's care in general, presents less than desirable circumstances. She does not rush the care she provides and instead takes the necessary time to assess patient needs/concerns and answers questions in an easy-to-understand manner. In addition, she allows her patients to make medical decisions free of judgement. Dr. Howard cared for my babies and I through 2 pregnancies - the 2nd of which I drove 80 miles one way for appointments because I was extremely satisfied with the care I received during my 1st pregnancy (when I lived only a couple miles away). Swedish Issaquah is lucky to have her and I will recommend her to anyone and everyone in need of women's care!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1629270129
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.