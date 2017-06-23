Dr. Kristy Ingebo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingebo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristy Ingebo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristy Ingebo, MD
Dr. Kristy Ingebo, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Ingebo works at
Dr. Ingebo's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1659
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ingebo is amazing--very thoughtful, knowledgeable, caring, attentive. She really takes as much time as is needed to understand the symptoms and address the problem. Made room in a busy schedule for a needed procedure the following week. Staff is very friendly and right on top of things! I would recommend Dr. Ingebo to anyone!
About Dr. Kristy Ingebo, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- Childrens Hospital
- The Children's Hospital
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingebo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingebo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingebo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingebo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingebo.
