Dr. Kristy Pilbeam, DO

Pediatrics
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristy Pilbeam, DO

Dr. Kristy Pilbeam, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Pilbeam works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pilbeam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-1925
  2. 2
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Traverse City
    1110 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-1925

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kristy Pilbeam, DO

    Pediatrics
    9 years of experience
    English
    1750651253
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
