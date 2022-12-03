Dr. Kristy Pilbeam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilbeam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristy Pilbeam, DO
Overview of Dr. Kristy Pilbeam, DO
Dr. Kristy Pilbeam, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-1925
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Traverse City1110 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (616) 267-1925
Very nice and encouraging.
- 9 years of experience
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
