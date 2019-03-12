Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD
Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Genesis Medical Group945 Bethesda Dr Ste 330, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Ritchie was very kind to me and readily available. She showed me empathy during my first miscarriage and has helped me during the process even though she wasn’t my actual Doctor. She’s a very caring person- you’re in good hands with her care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174709745
Education & Certifications
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ritchie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritchie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritchie has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritchie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritchie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritchie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.