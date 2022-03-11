Dr. Kristy Thurston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thurston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristy Thurston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristy Thurston, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Thurston works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 425, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 548-7336
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tolland Tpke Ste 202, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 696-4306
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thurston?
Very professional and informative yet understanding and compassionate . The discussion was frank and understandable but in easy to understand language. I did not feel like I was talked down to. Any questions were answered and her staff is top rate. My husband and I were comfortable talking with her. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kristy Thurston, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1396915153
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Lij Health System
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thurston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thurston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thurston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thurston works at
Dr. Thurston has seen patients for Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thurston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thurston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thurston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thurston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.