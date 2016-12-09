See All Pediatricians in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD

Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Tolly works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD
Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Tolly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hoag Health Center - Huntington Beach
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 350, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 477-8001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tolly?

    Dec 09, 2016
    Dr. Tolly is an amazing Dr.! She has been our Dr. for over 10 yrs now. She has always provided us with exceptional care. She always goes above and beyond to make sure our childrens health is well taken care of. She takes time to answer any questions or concerns. Highly, highly recommend!
    J Homan in Huntington Beach, CA — Dec 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tolly to family and friends

    Dr. Tolly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tolly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD.

    About Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578591426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolly works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tolly’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.