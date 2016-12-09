Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD
Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. Tolly's Office Locations
Hoag Health Center - Huntington Beach19582 Beach Blvd Ste 350, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 477-8001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tolly is an amazing Dr.! She has been our Dr. for over 10 yrs now. She has always provided us with exceptional care. She always goes above and beyond to make sure our childrens health is well taken care of. She takes time to answer any questions or concerns. Highly, highly recommend!
About Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.