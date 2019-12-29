Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristyn Payne, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristyn Payne, MD is a Dermatologist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Complete Dermatology-woodlands508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 380, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 573-8333
Complete Dermatology17191 St Lukes Way Ste 210, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (281) 573-8333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Payne is my all-time favorite doctor (of any speciality). She is kind, friendly and knowledgeable. She takes her time, is interested, explains things well and is just all around AWESOME! It takes a while to get an appointment, but I HIGHLY recommend her!
About Dr. Kristyn Payne, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780628644
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Payne speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.