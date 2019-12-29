Overview

Dr. Kristyn Payne, MD is a Dermatologist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Payne works at Complete Dermatology Inc in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.