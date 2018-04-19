Overview

Dr. Kristyn Rousseau, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Royersford, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry.



Dr. Rousseau works at Ridge Pike Dental Care in Royersford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.