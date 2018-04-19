Dr. Kristyn Rousseau, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousseau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristyn Rousseau, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristyn Rousseau, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Royersford, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry.
Dr. Rousseau works at
Locations
Ridge Pike Dental Care1835 E Ridge Pike, Royersford, PA 19468 Directions (484) 261-5794Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Love this place. I've tried 2 other dental practices in the area and the is NO comparison. I have recommended Smile Exchange to friends and family. Even with my dental phobia, I almost don't mind going to the dentist now. The only improvement I would suggest is better communication between the front desk/appointment setters and the doctors & techs regarding what procedure is being done.
About Dr. Kristyn Rousseau, DMD
- Dentistry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry
