Dr. Krithika Ramadas, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Krithika Ramadas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor UCLA Med Ctr

Dr. Ramadas works at Krithika Ramadas, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Krithika Ramadas MD
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 225, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 496-2726

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2017
    Dr Ramadas is an exemplary doctor. She is not only an allergist, but an excellent immunologist. She is very thorough and analytical, and pays close attention to details of diagnostic blood work and tests, enabling her to quickly identify the source of the medical problem and treat it immediately. She has many years of experience with a variety of patients with various issues, therefore has a broad knowledge base from which to draw. She is highly regarded within the medical community.
    Los Angeles, CA — Aug 13, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Krithika Ramadas, MD
    About Dr. Krithika Ramadas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710939715
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor UCLA Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krithika Ramadas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramadas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramadas works at Krithika Ramadas, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ramadas’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramadas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramadas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramadas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramadas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

