Dr. Kriti Mohan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kriti Mohan, MD
Dr. Kriti Mohan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Mohan's Office Locations
Ciaravino Total Beauty3700 Buffalo Speedway Ste 850, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 627-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Mohan for your breast enhancement!! I have had 3 sets from THE BODY DOC and I have been thrilled each and every time!! The staff is amazing and take great care to make you feel great and beautiful! The anesthesiologist team is amazing as well. NO sign of a needle even though I had and IV. Thank you Dr. Mohan you and the team make everyday a bette day when I look in the mirror!!
About Dr. Kriti Mohan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1801158373
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rutgers University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
