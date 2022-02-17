Overview

Dr. Krunal Mehta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Office in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.